Pop singer Zayn Malik opened up about the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and said he always found the actor, a tad arrogant in the movies. I personally was not a huge fan until I met him, Zayn revealed in an exclusive interview with Elle India. He further added that meeting King Khan was an opinion changer for him and completely changed his perception of the actor. “He was so nice to me and I realised how humble he is,” Malik told Elle India. Zayn and Shah Rukh Khan had met last in November 2015.

Zayn who is a former One Direction member posed for his first Indian fashion magazine cover. In a candid interview he mentioned about his changed opinions and perceptions about the Bollywood Baadshah and added, “If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?” A recent session at #AskSRK, when Shah Rukh was asked about the Zayn interview, he humbly replied, “He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me”.

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Shah Rukh Khan posted a selfie with Zayn Malik which went viral. “This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards,” he wrote on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be playing a dwarf in the movie.