The hottest and sexy British model Poppy Haskell has been in news recently for her statement on the removal of Swimsuit segment in Miss USA pageant. She said that it is a shame not to have a swimsuit competition in the Miss USA pageant. Check out some of the sexy, hot and most beautiful photos of Poppy Haskell.

Poppy Haskell, the British model who was the winner of Miss Swimsuit UK pageant in 2017 is one of the sexy, hot and most beautiful models that has participated in the contest. The model has a great bikini figure and is known to post bold and beautiful photos on the social media that can drive anyone crazy.

The model recently expressed that she is disappointed by the decision for removal of the swimsuit segment from the Miss USA pageant. She said that it is a shame to not have a swimsuit competition and the decision of the USA pageant organizers is wrong. She was even quoted by some leading media organization saying that she strongly disagree with anyone who calls swimsuit modelling contests sexist.

She further said that it is sad that Miss America organizers have removed the swimsuit portion from their event. Check out some of the sexy, hot and most beautiful photos of the sensual model:

ALSO READ: Sanju box office collection day 5 LIVE updates: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic to become Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest hit

ALSO READ: Viktoria Odintcova photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Viktoria Odintcova

@kriskarlphotography A post shared by Poppy-Louise Haskell (@poppyhaskell) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:24am PDT

Dreamy light. ☀️ A post shared by Poppy-Louise Haskell (@poppyhaskell) on May 14, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

bajka @magicmars86 A post shared by Poppy-Louise Haskell (@poppyhaskell) on May 1, 2018 at 3:55am PDT

🕶👗 A post shared by Poppy-Louise Haskell (@poppyhaskell) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

🌴🌴👙🌴🌴 @bonitasbeachwear A post shared by Poppy-Louise Haskell (@poppyhaskell) on May 17, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

ALSO READ: Maria Miri Domark photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Maria Miri Domark

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More