Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai. DRI is probing her links to law enforcement officials.

In a significant breakthrough against gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested popular Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport. The actress was apprehended after authorities seized 14.8 kg of gold concealed on her person and within her clothing upon her arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night.

Actress Under Surveillance for Frequent Trips to Dubai

DRI officials had been closely monitoring Ranya Rao due to her frequent travel pattern. Reports indicate that she had flown to Dubai four times in just 15 days, raising suspicions. Following an intelligence tip-off, officers intercepted her upon landing in Bengaluru, leading to the shocking discovery.

Sources reveal that Ranya strategically concealed most of the gold by wearing it while also hiding gold bars within her attire, attempting to evade customs detection.

Daughter of Top IPS Officer Under Investigation

Adding to the intrigue, Ranya Rao is the daughter of a senior IPS officer holding the rank of DGP in Karnataka. Investigators are now probing whether her father or any law enforcement personnel were involved, knowingly or unknowingly, in the smuggling operation.

Initial findings suggest that, upon arrival at the airport, Ranya would identify herself as the DGP’s daughter and call local police officials to escort her home, possibly using this as a cover to avoid thorough scrutiny. The DRI is now investigating whether any police personnel were complicit in facilitating her movements.

Legal Action and Interrogation Underway

Following her arrest, Ranya was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru for further questioning. Officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding the case, but sources indicate that she will be produced before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday.

Who is Ranya Rao?

Ranya Rao gained prominence in the Kannada film industry and is best known for starring opposite superstar Sudeep in the film ‘Maanikya’. She has also acted in other South Indian movies, building a significant fan base.

Her arrest has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many now speculating about her involvement in a larger gold smuggling network.

