Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai. DRI is probing her links to law enforcement officials.

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold


In a significant breakthrough against gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested popular Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport. The actress was apprehended after authorities seized 14.8 kg of gold concealed on her person and within her clothing upon her arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Actress Under Surveillance for Frequent Trips to Dubai

DRI officials had been closely monitoring Ranya Rao due to her frequent travel pattern. Reports indicate that she had flown to Dubai four times in just 15 days, raising suspicions. Following an intelligence tip-off, officers intercepted her upon landing in Bengaluru, leading to the shocking discovery.

Sources reveal that Ranya strategically concealed most of the gold by wearing it while also hiding gold bars within her attire, attempting to evade customs detection.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Daughter of Top IPS Officer Under Investigation

Adding to the intrigue, Ranya Rao is the daughter of a senior IPS officer holding the rank of DGP in Karnataka. Investigators are now probing whether her father or any law enforcement personnel were involved, knowingly or unknowingly, in the smuggling operation.

Initial findings suggest that, upon arrival at the airport, Ranya would identify herself as the DGP’s daughter and call local police officials to escort her home, possibly using this as a cover to avoid thorough scrutiny. The DRI is now investigating whether any police personnel were complicit in facilitating her movements.

Legal Action and Interrogation Underway

Following her arrest, Ranya was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru for further questioning. Officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding the case, but sources indicate that she will be produced before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday.

Who is Ranya Rao?

Ranya Rao gained prominence in the Kannada film industry and is best known for starring opposite superstar Sudeep in the film ‘Maanikya’. She has also acted in other South Indian movies, building a significant fan base.

Her arrest has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many now speculating about her involvement in a larger gold smuggling network.

ALSO READ: Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Filed under

Actress Ranya Rao Arrested Kannada Actress Smuggling Gold

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them...

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

Entertainment

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard