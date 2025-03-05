Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar was found unconscious at her Hyderabad home after allegedly consuming sleeping pills. She remains stable on ventilator support.

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened


Popular playback singer and reality show judge Kalpana Raghavendar was found unconscious at her residence in Nizampet, Hyderabad, on March 2, after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming sleeping pills.

According to reports, Kalpana had not been seen for two days, prompting the apartment security to alert the neighbors. Concerned about her safety, the neighbors informed the police, who entered her residence and found her in an unconscious state. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Nizampet, where she is currently on ventilator support. While her condition remains stable, the exact reason behind the suicide attempt is still unknown.

Kalpana’s husband, Prasad, who was in Chennai at the time of the incident, rushed to Hyderabad upon hearing the news. Police officials have since questioned him as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Several well-known playback singers, including Srikrishna, Sunitha, Geetha Madhuri, and Karunya, have visited the hospital to check on Kalpana during this critical time.

A Celebrated Career in Music and Entertainment

Kalpana Raghavendar, daughter of the renowned playback singer TS Raghavendra and Sulochana, hails from a distinguished musical lineage. She began her singing career at the tender age of five and rose to fame by winning the prestigious Idea Star Singer Malayalam competition in 2010. Following her victory, she collaborated with legendary music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Kalpana has recorded over 1,500 songs across multiple languages and performed in more than 3,000 live concerts in India and abroad. Her popular songs include Kodi Parakura Kaalam from AR Rahman’s Maamannan and Telangana Tejam by Keshava Chandra Ramavath. Apart from playback singing, she has also served as a judge on several singing reality shows, including Super Singer Junior Season 6, Saregamapa Champions (Zee Telugu), and Airtel Super Singer Season 8.

Kalpana was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by Jr NTR, which further expanded her fanbase. In addition to her musical career, she made a brief foray into acting with a cameo appearance in the 1986 Tamil classic Punnagai Mannan, starring Kamal Haasan.

Mystery Surrounding the Incident

Despite her success, the reasons behind Kalpana’s drastic step remain unclear. While she had been actively engaged in music and television, sources have yet to confirm any personal or professional distress that may have led to the incident. Authorities continue to investigate the case, and further updates are expected.

The incident has left her fans and the music industry in shock, with many hoping for her swift recovery. As of now, Kalpana remains under close medical observation.

