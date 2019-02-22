Popular Telugu film director Kodi Ramakrishna passes away: Legendary film director Kodi Ramakrishna has passed away at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Friday, reports said. The Veteran filmmaker, who was born in Palakollu in West Godavari, has directed several popular Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films.

Legendary film director Kodi Ramakrishna has passed away at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Friday, reports said. Ramakrishna was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. Doctors placed him on a life support system but his health parameters deteriorated and succumbed to a lung infection and breathed his last today.

The veteran filmmaker, who was born in Palakollu in West Godavari, has directed several popular Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. He debuted as a director in 1982 with Chiranjeevi’s Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya. In his career spanning about three decades, Ramakrishna has directed more than 100 films.

The visionary filmmaker, who was known for helming several movies including Nagarahavu, Avatharam, Maa Balaji, Aavide Shyamala, had discovered the potentiality for VFX films on Telugu screen.

