The Lebanese-American and social media star Mia Khalifa has revealed the reason that why she left the porn industry. In a recent podcast with former professional road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong mia pointed out the fact that her decision of joining porn industry was dumbest.

In a recent podcast with former professional road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong, former porn star Mia Khalifa revealed the reason behind quitting porn industry. While talking to Armstrong the 25-year-old revealed that she received threats from Islamic states (IS). She further added that she even received the threats of decapitation. The social media star and Lebanese-American also cited out the difficulties she faced to re-invent her porn star image. During the podcast, two of them seemed to have something in common as both of them have some severe regrets in their lives.

Calling her decision of joining porn culture as dumb, Mia said that she has no idea what she was thinking at that time. She said that she was 21 and dumb. She later revealed that as she started gaining popularity that was the time when she thought of getting out of it as it was not what she wanted to do. “I just wanted to let loose and rebel a little bit. It didn’t validate me. Nothing like that ever does. That’s not what you should be doing to try and build your self-esteem,” a leading daily quoted Mia Khalifa as saying. For two weeks, she deeply thought about it and then came to the decision.

The porn star was caught in the controversy after a scene from one of her videos showing her having sex while wearing hijab, part of traditional female Muslim dress came out. The video was liked by most of the youth, but it also outraged a number of individuals. In the podcast, she agreed that the porn industry actually changed her life in a very wrong way. If you search my name on Google, the word disgraced is always there, said Khalifa. Khalifa is now working on changing her image and despite her decision to leave porn, she had more than 2 million followers on Twitter and 5.6 million on Instagram.

