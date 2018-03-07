Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth after delivering an impactful speech at an educational institute in Chennai made his debut on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. According to reports, the Facebook page of Rajinikanth has garnered over 1 lakh followers, while his Instagram account has over 13k followers.

Its good news for all Rajinikanth fans as the superstar has debuted on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram with a bang! The actor has been giving his fans pleasant surprises especially when the megastar made headlines after his rousing political speech at an educational institute in Chennai. ‘Thalaivar’ was invited to unveil the statue of ‘Makkal Thilagam’ MG Ramachandran. Soon after delivering an impactful speech, Rajinikanth joined Facebook and Instagram which made his fans extremely happy. Rajinikanth joined Twitter in 2013 and has over 4.58 million followers.

According to reports, the Facebook page of Rajinikanth has garnered over 1 lakh followers, while his Instagram account has over 13k followers. Taking it to his Instagram account, Rajinikanth posted his first picture with the caption, “Vanakka. Na Vanthuten Nu Sollu.” Addressing a packed audience in his political speech at an educational institute in Chennai, Rajinikanth slammed the present state government for failing to do its duty. Rajinikanth also admitted that he entered politics to fill the void in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu! A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:51am PST

Rajinikanth announced he will strive to replicate the kind of governance established by AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, after unveiling a statue of the leader at a medical college near Chennai and delivering a 40-minute blistering speech devoid of usual acrimony seen in Dravidian politics but a claim that there existed, clearly, a political vacuum in the state. “For a good leader to take the throne, there exists a vacuum,” he thundered in an emotionally-charged speech late on Monday.

The Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth last year in December had announced his arrival in politics and had declared that he will launch a political party in time to contest in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections.

