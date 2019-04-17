Vidyut Jammwal upcoming film Power: Vidyut Jammwal is among the fittest actors of the industry and never misses a chance of proving himself on-screens. The actor will next appear in Mahesh Manjrekar's film Power. Vidyut will play the role of a gangster as he takes his father's position forward. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will narrate the story around Mumbai's underworld.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his powerpack action performances in his films. The hardworking actor is a trained martial artist and a stunt performer and misses no chance of impressing fans with his talent and skill. The actor is best known for working in Tollywood and Kollywood films. The actor was last seen in Chuck Russell’s film Junglee and will soon appear in the role of a gangster for his upcoming film Power. The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will narrate a story around Mumbai’s underworld. Vidyut commenced with the shoot of the film in May 2018 with female lead Shruti Hassan. The shoot of the film ended in December and the team is currently gearing up for the release of the film.

The producer of the film Vijay Ghelani revealed in an interview that the film narrates the story of a character Devi Das Thakur, played by Vidyut Jammwal, who takes up the position of his father and becomes a don. Moreover, the director Mahesh Manjrekar will also appear in the film and will portray the role of Vidyut’s father in the film.

The revenge drama film is slightly similar to the Hollywood film The Godfather. In an interview, Vidyut revealed that the film Power is a pack of larger than life action sequences and thrill. The hardworking actor is counted amongst the finest actors of the film industry.

Talking about his future projects, Vidyut will appear next in Commando 3 which is an action drama film. He will share the screens with Gulshan Devaiah, Angira Dhar and Adah Sharma. Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Bhatt and is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is set to hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019.

Some days back, the actor also revealed that he will also appear in Faruk Kabir’s film Khuda Hafiz. Not only this, the makers of the film have called for global experts in order to choreograph the action scenes of the film.

