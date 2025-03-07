Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

In 2021, The CW ordered a live-action pilot for a Powerpuff Girls series starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison. However, despite filming the pilot, the series was ultimately canceled and never aired.

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

Powerpuff Girls CW


In 2021, The CW ordered a live-action pilot for a Powerpuff Girls series starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison. However, despite filming the pilot, the series was ultimately canceled and never aired. Now, leaked footage from the pilot has surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse of the abandoned series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Leaked Footage

The footage, which has since spread on social media, was confirmed by CW sources to be real, although it was never fully completed or intended for public viewing. The trailer introduces Bennet as Blossom, Cameron as Bubbles, Perrault as Buttercup, and Faison as Professor Drake Utonium.

The series reimagines the beloved animated trio as young adults navigating the pressures of their fame and their troubled personal lives. Blossom struggles with constant stress, Bubbles is depicted as a heavy drinker, and Buttercup is rebellious and outspoken.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Powerpuff Girls: Plot And Characters

In the trailer, the Powerpuff Girls accidentally kill the adult version of Mojo Jojo, which leads to their separation. Seven years later, they reunite to fight Mojo’s son, Jojo Mondel Jr. (Nicholas Podany), who has become the mayor of Townsville.

As Townsville descends into chaos, the girls work to save the city and their reputations. The trailer also hints at a potential romance between Blossom and Jojo Jr., with playful banter between the characters.

Why Series Was Canceled

The live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot was initially greenlit in spring 2021, with Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier as writers and Greg Berlanti among the executive producers. However, after a reshoot in May 2021, the pilot failed to meet expectations.

CW Chairman Mark Pedowitz explained that the pilot “didn’t work,” describing the tone as “a little too campy” and not grounded in reality. Ultimately, the network decided to scrap the project despite having faith in the cast and the creative team behind it.

The leaked footage serves as a reminder of what could have been but also reinforces the network’s decision to move in a different direction.

ALSO READ: Who Was Pamela Bach? David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Dies By Suicide At 62

Filed under

Powerpuff Girls Powerpuff Girls CW

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP’s K Annamalai Slams MK Stalin Over Third Language Policy Debate,’Your Rants Mean Nothing’

BJP’s K Annamalai Slams MK Stalin Over Third Language Policy Debate,’Your Rants Mean Nothing’

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Bitcoin Reserve

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Bitcoin Reserve

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

China Had Record $540 Billion Of Exports In Rush To Beat Tariffs

China Had Record $540 Billion Of Exports In Rush To Beat Tariffs

After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Entertainment

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also Smuggling To Europe And US

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also

Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A PIL Against Rapper For Promoting Vulgarity, Sexualising women

Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A

Who Was Pamela Bach? David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Dies By Suicide At 62

Who Was Pamela Bach? David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Dies By Suicide At 62

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR