‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

In 2021, The CW ordered a live-action pilot for a Powerpuff Girls series starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison. However, despite filming the pilot, the series was ultimately canceled and never aired. Now, leaked footage from the pilot has surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse of the abandoned series.

The Leaked Footage

The footage, which has since spread on social media, was confirmed by CW sources to be real, although it was never fully completed or intended for public viewing. The trailer introduces Bennet as Blossom, Cameron as Bubbles, Perrault as Buttercup, and Faison as Professor Drake Utonium.

The series reimagines the beloved animated trio as young adults navigating the pressures of their fame and their troubled personal lives. Blossom struggles with constant stress, Bubbles is depicted as a heavy drinker, and Buttercup is rebellious and outspoken.

Powerpuff Girls: Plot And Characters

In the trailer, the Powerpuff Girls accidentally kill the adult version of Mojo Jojo, which leads to their separation. Seven years later, they reunite to fight Mojo’s son, Jojo Mondel Jr. (Nicholas Podany), who has become the mayor of Townsville.

As Townsville descends into chaos, the girls work to save the city and their reputations. The trailer also hints at a potential romance between Blossom and Jojo Jr., with playful banter between the characters.

Why Series Was Canceled

The live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot was initially greenlit in spring 2021, with Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier as writers and Greg Berlanti among the executive producers. However, after a reshoot in May 2021, the pilot failed to meet expectations.

CW Chairman Mark Pedowitz explained that the pilot “didn’t work,” describing the tone as “a little too campy” and not grounded in reality. Ultimately, the network decided to scrap the project despite having faith in the cast and the creative team behind it.

The leaked footage serves as a reminder of what could have been but also reinforces the network’s decision to move in a different direction.

