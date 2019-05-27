Prabal Gurung Karan Johar dating rumour: After sparking dating rumours with an adorable birthday post, International designer Prabal Gurung has clarified that he and Karan are not in a romantic relationship. He also revealed that he is in a relationship with someone since the past 5 years.

Prabal Gurung Karan Johar dating rumour: Being a celebrity is no easy job. From constant media glare to unending media speculations, they are constantly grabbing headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, things took an unexpected turn after ace International designer Prabal Gurung wished Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar with an adorable photo on social media and decided to add a witty quote to it. Soon after Prabal shared the photo, social media reached to the conclusion that the duo is in a relationship with each other and flooded the comment section under the photo.

Reacting to the dating rumours, Prabal has put an end to the speculations with an open letter. Setting the record straight, Prabal wrote that he is not in a romantic relationship with Karan Johar. Referring to his birthday post, he said that it was put out with humour, his love for Bollywood, melodramatic fair and Madhubala. However, it was misconstructed. Stating how much Karan means to him, Prabal clarified that he is in a romantic relationship with someone else since past 5 years.

In his post, he also emphasised that there is more than one kind of love and one definition of love. It is multifaceted, complex and nuanced and we need to expand the definition of love as a global society. Previously sharing the post on his Instagram account, Prabal had written in the caption, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo”. To which, Karan responded that he should control himself.

No, I am not dating ⁦@karanjohar⁩ He is my dearest friend, mentor, buddy and a big brother. Pls. Kindly read the attachement with my statement and hopefully we can lay it all to rest. Wish you all nothing but the best and love XPG pic.twitter.com/I5UQkIt2fx — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) May 26, 2019

Prabal Gurung’s designer creations have been worn by many Bollywood and International celebrities. Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently produced films like Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari, multi-starrer Kalank and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s Student Of The Year 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App