Prabhas Birthday Special: From Baahubali’s Legacy To Fauzi’s Soldier Avatar, 5 Films That Show His Massive Screen Range

Prabhas turns 47 on October 23, and the actor’s birthday arrives with a slate of ambitious projects spanning futuristic science fiction, intense action, period drama and animation. From returning to the world of Kalki 2898 AD to stepping into a soldier’s role in Fauzi, his upcoming films show why filmmakers continue to build large cinematic worlds around him.

But the interesting part of the Prabhas phenomenon is not just the scale of his films. It is how often he returns to characters and cinematic universes that can grow beyond a single release. Here are five upcoming projects that underline the range of roles and stories awaiting the star.

1. Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Back To A Mythological Sci-Fi Universe

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD combined elements of Indian mythology with a dystopian, futuristic setting, with Prabhas playing Bhairava, a bounty hunter whose story is linked to the larger mythological narrative. The sequel is expected to continue that story, with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan also returning. Filming is moving forward, although the makers have not confirmed a theatrical release date.

The sequel gives Prabhas another chance to lead a franchise that brings together mythology, advanced technology and large-scale action.

2. Spirit: Prabhas Teams Up With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

One of the most anticipated collaborations in Prabhas’s lineup is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features Triptii Dimri and is expected to present Prabhas as a police officer in an action-driven story. The project has been pushed from its earlier March 2027 release plan to October 29, 2027, placing it in the Diwali release window.

The pairing brings together Vanga’s intense filmmaking style and Prabhas’s established action-star image, making the film a major talking point even before its release.

3. Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam: The Return Of Deva

Prabhas is also expected to return as Deva in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, the sequel to Prashanth Neel’s action film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The first film introduced audiences to Deva’s complicated bond with Varadha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, against the backdrop of Khansaar’s power struggles.

The sequel is expected to continue that story, although the makers have yet to announce a confirmed release date. Its appeal lies in the return to a world built around loyalty, political rivalries and large-scale action.

4. Fauzi: A Different Side Of Prabhas

Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi takes Prabhas into a period setting, with the actor playing a soldier in a story connected to India’s pre-Independence era. The film also features Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher.

The project is especially relevant to the birthday celebrations: reports say the makers are preparing a special glimpse featuring Prabhas’s character for October 23. The film’s release timeline remains subject to updates, with earlier plans reportedly changing.

Unlike the futuristic world of Kalki or the fictional kingdom in Salaar, Fauzi places the actor in a historical setting, adding another genre to his upcoming slate.

5. Baahubali: The Eternal War: Amarendra Baahubali Lives On

Prabhas’s association with Baahubali continues through Baahubali: The Eternal War, a two-part animated fantasy spin-off directed by Ishan Shukla and presented by SS Rajamouli. The story explores what happens to Amarendra Baahubali after his death, expanding the franchise beyond its live-action films.

Prabhas is associated with the project as the voice of Amarendra Baahubali, the warrior whose portrayal became one of the defining roles of his career. The animated film is targeting a 2027 release.

The Prabhas Factor: Bigger Than One Blockbuster

From Amarendra Baahubali to Bhairava and Deva, Prabhas has built a filmography closely associated with larger-than-life characters. His upcoming projects suggest that he is continuing to explore different settings and genres rather than relying on a single cinematic formula.

His birthday is also a reminder of the lasting impact of Baahubali, which helped introduce him to audiences across India and beyond. With Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar 2 in the pipeline, the next phase of his career will depend not only on the scale of these projects but also on how and when they reach theatres.