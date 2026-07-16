Prabhas’ Fauzi Release Date: First Look Hints A Gritty War Epic Set For December 2026

The wait and anticipation around the Bahubali star Prabhas’ next project has hit its peak with the release of the first look. The makers have finally unveiled the official first look poster and locked in a December release for the historical action epic, Fauzi. The project is to unfold in two parts and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

With the production team officially declaring the release, the official countdown has started, and the fans cannot keep their calm.

When is Prabhas’ Fauzi releasing?







Fauzi will officially arrive in movie theatres all around the world on December 3, 2026. Prabhas revealed the release date on social media platform with some touching comments, encouraging people to experience the movie based on the themes of bravery, honour, and freedom. The movie is backed up by the powerful production company Mythri Movie Makers and is presented by T-Series Films, which was produced on the astronomical budget of about ₹700 crores.

In the recently released teaser poster, there is a significant change in the tone of the Prabhas movie. The versatile star Prabhas is shown sitting in exhaustion but still determined in the middle of the rain-soaked battlefield with dead soldiers surrounding him. Covered in blood and mud, holding a gun in his hands, the poster goes along with the scary tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone.”

What Is The Plot Background Of Fauzi?

Fauzi is an imaginative historical action-drama revolving around the turbulent era of the 1940s of British Rule in India. The plot is intertwined with the aspects of the historical Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj), which brings out a deep feeling of patriotism along with a lot of emotional intensity.

Although there was a speculation that the movie was based on a mythological theme due to the use of Sanskrit shlokas in its title trailers, but according to the director of the movie, Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is entirely based in the world of reality. The theme of the movie has a strong influence from the philosophy of duty and righteousness described in the Bhagavad Gita.

Who Stars In The Massive Ensemble Cast?

The film features an incredible cross-industry line-up, blending modern internet sensations with legendary stalwarts of Indian cinema. Marking her highly anticipated silver-screen debut, internet sensation Imanvi steps into the female lead role opposite Prabhas.

Prabhas as the titular military lead

Imanvi making her big-screen debut

Mithun Chakraborty in a powerful pivotal role

Anupam Kher adding dramatic weight to the historical setting

Jaya Prada returning for a prominent screen presence

Rajesh Sharma playing a key supporting figure

What Production Milestones Are Next For The Film?

Even though there have been a few security issues in the production process due to leaked photos from the set, the team has ensured that their post-production processes have been streamlined. The cinematography of veteran Hoyte van Hoytema, whose work is characterized by large practical photography, has heavily influenced the gritty aesthetic of the promotions.

Now that the film has a definite release date in December, we can expect to see more high-budget promos and musical tracks in the upcoming months, leading up to an ultimate visual feast on December 3 this year.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories