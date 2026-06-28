Prabhas’ Fauzi Release Date Leaked? Period Action Epic Reportedly Eyeing December 3, 2026

Prabhas Fauzi Release Date: There is good news for Prabhas’ fans. According to rumours, which have almost become official in recent times according to the rebel star Prabhas, the much-anticipated historical action movie ‘Fauzi (or Fauji)’ will be released on December 3, 2026. The movie ‘Fauzi’ directed by the well-known director Hanu Raghavapudi of ‘Sita Ramam’ fame is gathering lots of excitement among trade analysts.

When Is The Official Prabhas Fauzi Release Date?

Whereas Mythri Movie Makers had aimed to shoot the movie during the festive season of Dasara 2026, the schedules have undergone an implicit change. According to our sources, the movie makers have opted for an uninterrupted schedule for shooting so as to concentrate on heavy post-production work and visuals.

By not going through the pressure of festivities, the movie makers have decided to release their movie in early December, which is known to treat huge movies like Pushpa, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Akhanda very well.

What Is The Plot Backdrop Of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Epic?

Against the challenging background of the British Raj of 1940s, Fauzi presents a new version of Prabhas as a bold soldier in the service of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army). Unlike Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar which featured sci-fi themes and intense action scenes respectively, Fauzi is an emotional patriotic action drama created on a grand scale of history.

The story revolves around a forgotten military outfit struggling for independence through dramatic action sequences laced with the director’s hallmark romance quotient.

Who Is In The Star-Studded Cast Of Fauzi?

The movie stars the internet sensation, Imanvi, who is all set to feature in Tollywood movies, playing as the leading lady alongside Prabhas. To add some authenticity and historical background to the story, the filmmakers of this movie have hired a bunch of veteran actors:

Mithun Chakraborty in a significant and author-approved role.

Anupam Kher adding intense drama to the storyline.

Jaya Prada starring in the movie as an important character for the first time in years.

With Vishal Chandrasekhar as the music director of the movie and Sudeep Chatterjee handling the cinematography, the production scale of this Rebel Star movie matches that of Hollywood standards.



How Does This Affect Prabhas’ Massive Future Lineup?

Experts in the field are trying to see how well this December slot slots in with the busy schedule of Prabhas. After getting a good mix bag of responses to his movie, The Raja Saab, Prabhas’ schedule still remains unparalleled in Indian movies.

After Fauzi, he moves onto the highly anticipated neo-noir cop thriller Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose release date is already confirmed for 5th March 2027, followed by production restarts of Kalki 2 and Salaar 2.

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