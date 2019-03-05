Baahubali star Prabhas's video with a super excited fan has recently gone viral. A female fan spotted the actor at an airport and got superly excited. Post to which, she requested for a selfie and started jumping out of joy. In the excitement level, the fan patted the cheek of the actor. Have a look at the video

Baahubali actor Prabhas is one of the most followed actors of the industry and has a long list of fans especially females. After appearing in the series of Baahubali, the actor came into recognition all across the world. His performance in the movie was well appreciated and praised by his fans. Recently, one of the actor’s video has gone viral and is currently creating a lot of buzz on the Internet. In the video, one of the fans gets excited and requests for a selfie with the superstar Prabhas. You can’t believe what the actor did the next. The feeling when you spot your role model or favourite superstar in front of you is totally different.

One such incident took place with superstar Parbhas also. The episode happened at the airport when a fan spotted the actor and got super excited. After seeing the actor, she started jumping with joy and called for a selfie with the actor. The actor happily agreed and clicked a picture with the fan. Post to the picture, the fan started jumping and patted the actor on his cheek out of excitement. Talking about the work front, the actor will be next appearing on the screen with the bi-lingual film Saaho. The film is an action drama which also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More