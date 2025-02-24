Prabhas’ Insane Fauji Schedule Leaked? Makers Soon Planning To Resume Filming Post Actor’s Ankle Injury

The production team is now gearing up for the next shooting schedule, which will take place on a specially constructed set in Hyderabad. The upcoming scenes are set during the Nizam rule, focusing on the battle with the Razakars.

Prabhas will soon be seen in Fauji

Prabhas is currently working on several projects, one of which is the highly anticipated film Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. However, the production of the movie is temporarily on hold as Prabhas has reportedly injured his ankle.

According to sources, the actor is expected to recover soon and resume shooting.

Intense Battle Scenes Planned for Upcoming Schedule

The next shooting schedule is set to be action-packed, featuring intense battle sequences. These scenes will depict the Razakars’ fight against the Nizam rule in Hyderabad, offering a historical backdrop to the narrative.

Known for his romantic dramas, Hanu Raghavapudi is venturing into action-packed storytelling with these powerful sequences.

In this schedule, Prabhas will be seen in a high-intensity avatar, bringing a dynamic and powerful performance to the screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting his transformation and the impactful portrayal of his character in these action sequences.

The film features Imanvi as the female lead, marking her debut in a big-budget film. Her role is expected to add depth to the narrative, complementing Prabhas’ character in this historical drama.

Prabhas Fauji: Filming Locations and Next Schedule Details

So far, parts of Fauji have been filmed in Madurai and other scenic locations. The production team is now gearing up for the next shooting schedule, which will take place on a specially constructed set in Hyderabad. The upcoming scenes are set during the Nizam rule, focusing on the battle with the Razakars.

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher recently joined the cast, playing a pivotal role in the film. Jayaprada is also part of the ensemble, adding star power to this historical narrative.

Prabhas’ Character: A British Army Soldier?

Rumors suggest that Prabhas will portray a soldier in the British Army, set against the pre-independence backdrop. Although the speculation about his character continues, fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of the film.

Fauji is set in the 1940s, bringing to life an alternate historical narrative. The story revolves around a warrior who rises from the shadows to fight against injustices buried in history.

According to the filmmakers, the plot explores a society that believed in war as a means of justice, shedding light on forgotten truths and hidden struggles.

The narrative follows a warrior’s journey to seek justice for his motherland, promising an emotional and thought-provoking storyline. This historical fiction aims to resonate with audiences by exploring themes of courage, sacrifice, and justice.