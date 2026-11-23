Prabhas is taking up a cause beyond cinema as he joins hands with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to support the Central Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The Union Minister met the actor in Hyderabad on November 22, and invited him to lead the charge in the upcoming Hyderabad Walks, scheduled to take place on November 25, 26 and 27, as part of the nationwide movement towards a drug-free India. The meeting also saw them unveil the campaign T-shirts, marking Prabhas’ association with the initiative.

Sharing pictures and videos from their meeting, G. Kishan Reddy wrote, “The ‘Rebel Star’ who has won the hearts of audience Pan-India has picked his next rebellion: It’s Against drugs Met superstar Prabhas and invited him to lead the charge in the Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt BharatAbhiyan.

Together, we unveiled the campaign T-shirts. Walk with us in Hyderabad on 25th, 26th and 27th of November to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s vision under Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah execution for a Drug-Free India”

Beyond his stature as India’s biggest superstar, Prabhas has always believed in using his influence for causes that go beyond the big screen. Over the years, the actor has extended support to several initiatives and has consistently demonstrated his commitment towards giving back to society and the community.

His association with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is another example of him lending his voice to a meaningful social cause. With his massive pan-India following, his participation can help take the message of a drug-free India to a wider audience, encouraging more people, especially the youth, to come forward and be part of the movement.