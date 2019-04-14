Telugu actor Prabhas, who rose to fame worldwide with his blockbuster film Baahubali, has made his debut on Instagram. Before making his first post, Prabhas has already crossed 7 lakh followers on his profile. The actor will be seen in the upcoming action flick Saaho opposite Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

In the Instagram age, it is hard for celebrities to stay away from increasing influence and urge to join social media. In the recent past, we have seen actors like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur shed their inhibitions and make their presence felt on social media. The latest actor to join the celebrity brigade on social media is Prabhas. The actor confirmed the development last week with an official statement and it seems like the actor has finally compiled to the growing demands of his fans.

Joined on Saturday, the Instagram handle of Prabhas named ‘actorprabhas’ has already crossed 7 lakh followers in less than 24 hours despite posting a single photo. In the screenshot attached below, one can notice that the account has no profile picture or a bio. Despite that, the number of followers on the account reflect Prabhas’s massive fanbase and huge popularity.

After the blockbuster success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas is all set to hit the silver screens in an action-packed avatar in Saaho. Scheduled for a theatrical release on Independence Day 2019, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year. In the film, Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

To raise excitement for the film, the makers have earlier released Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 on Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday respectively. While Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 has 15 million views on YouTube, Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 has 7.9 million views. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and others.

Till then, Take a look at some of Prabhas’s photos present on his fan pages:

