Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’ Becomes Third Highest Opener In Japan, Beats This Shah Rukh Khan Film

‘Salaar’, which hit screens in Japan on July 5, ended its first weekend on a terrific note much to the delight of Prabhas’ ardent fans. It now holds the record for the third-highest opening weekend for an Indian film in the country. It has been released across 200 theatres.

‘Salaar’ Beats Bollywood Biggies In Japan

The Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’, which emerged as a massive hit in India last year, has set the box office on fire in Japan. It was released in theatres in the country on July 5 and grossed an impressive ¥18.2 Million (about Rs 95 lakh) in its first weekend.

With this, it dethroned ‘Pathaan’ (¥14.9 Million) to secure the third position in the list of highest openers in Japan. It, however, failed to outperform ‘RRR’ (¥44.35 Million) and ‘Saaho’ (¥44.35 Million). The sports drama ‘Dangal’, which grossed ¥12.4 Million during the opening weekend, is in the fifth position on the elite list.

What’s ‘Salaar’ About?

‘Salaar’ is an intense action drama that revolves around the friendship between two men from different backgrounds and explores the feud between rival clans in Khansaar, a fictional city with its own set of rules. It stars Prabhas as Deva, a ‘mechanic’ with a violent past. Prithviraj, meanwhile, plays his friend Vardha.

The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy. Salaar, shot on a budget of Rs 270 crore, grossed nearly Rs 715 crore at the worldwide box office to emerge as a massive hit.

‘Salaar 2’, the second installment of the ambitious saga, is set to go on floors soon. It is likely to feature Prabhas in a double role and delve into Khansaar’s violent history. Most of the cast members from the first film are expected to return for the sequel. Additionally, the grapevine suggests that Kiara Advani will be associated with ‘Salaar 2’ in some capacity.

‘Salaar’ is currently playing in theatres in Japan.