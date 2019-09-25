Saaho star Prabhas will next be working with director Radha Krishna. According to reports, the Telugu film has been titled Jaan, which will be a periodic drama. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

Bhahubali star Prabhas seems to be on a signing spree. After Saaho, Prabhas will next be seen in a Telugu periodic drama titled Jaan, according to reports. The makers of the film have not yet announced the title of the movie officially. However, sources have confirmed that the film has been named ‘Jaan’. The film is all set to be directed by Radha Krishna, who as an assistant director under filmmaker Chandra Sekhar Yeleti has worked in films like Anukokunda Oka Roju, Okkadunnadu, Prayanam and Sasham.

Interestingly, this time Prabhas will be seen in an unusual avatar. Yes, the Bahubali superstar will step into the character of a palm reader. Reports say that the film was launched a year ago and has been scheduled to be predominantly shot outside India. The project got delayed due to Prabhas’ last engagement in Sahoo, as the film could not be wrapped up on time.

Meanwhile, the leading lady of the film is said to be Mohenjodaro star Pooja Hegde. Prabhas will be seen romancing Hegde in the periodic drama, which is set to go on floors soon. In an earlier interview, Pooja revealed that Prabhas will be attending a workshop with her before the commencement of shooting of the film. The flick is a joint venture of Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Further reports suggest that actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the film, Jaan.

