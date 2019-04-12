Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars of the industry who has gifted fans with many superhit movies. The actor debuted in the year 2002 drama film Eeswar and since then, he never looked back! Owning to his work and popularity, he was recently lauded with his own wax statue in Madame Tussaud's wax museum. Well, now the actor has some good news for his fans too, check it out here!

Prabhas is one of the most successful actors of the industry who carries a massive fan following across the country. The actor has delivered some super hit movies of the industry which had a successful on the box-office too. With his shy and humble nature, Prabhas has won a million hearts. The actor loves his audience and fans but never really interacted with them on social media as he has kept himself away from all of this.

The Baahubali actor is soon going to be back with his upcoming film Saaho which will also feature Bollywood star, Shraddha Kapoor. The 39-year-old star is leaving no stone unturned to deliver superb performance in the film, as to live up by the expectations of the film. Fans are really excited about the movie and can’t wait for it to be released. Meanwhile, Prabhas also gave a piece of good news to his fans regarding his debut on social media. Yes! Finally, the hottie of Tollywood is going to enter Instagram and sweep fans off their feet with his superhot photos and videos.

While he already has an account on Facebook and bags a massive fanbase, the fans also want him to debut on Instagram. The audience has been continuously requesting for his entry on Instagram and now, finally, the actor has taken the request into consideration. Prabhas will soon be sharing glimpses of his day-to-day life and fans can peek into the reserved areas of his life too.

Prabhas shot to fame in North India with the major hit sequel Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The superb portrayal of Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali made him everyone’s favorite and Prabhas found a place in everyone’s The actor worked really hard for the franchise and even devoted 5 years of his life to the movie. The solid screen presence and the grandeur set made the movie feel larger than life and went on to become one of the highest grosser films of the year.

