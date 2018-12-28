The wedding of SS Rajaamouli's son is all set to take place on December 29 at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Tollywood celebrities like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR have already arrived at Jodhpur. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where the celebrities can be seen exiting the airport.

The magnum opus Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya is all set to get married with Jagapati Babu’s brother ‘s daughter Pooja Prasad at Jodhpur on December 29. Every Tollywood celebrity is expected to arrive at the wedding. Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR have already arrived at the ceremony. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media where Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen arriving at the Jodhpur airport. As per reports, Rana Daggubati will also attend the wedding.

The paparazzi also spotted Karthikey and Pooja along with Rajamouli at the airport. Pooja and Karthikeya look charming in every click. The duo can be seen twinning each other in sunglassses. Pooja wore a pink suit while Karthikey opted for yellow Rajasthani traditional kurta jeans. The couple smiled graciously for the camera lenses.

SS Karthikeya had been the line producer for both the parts of Baahubali. He is preparing for his maiden production which will go on the floors in January 2019. Directed by Ashwin Gangaraju, the film will be based on the period drama titled Aakasha Vani.

