SS Karthikeya and Pooja Mishra's wedding is the hot scoop of the Tollywood industry. Every Tollywood celebrity is expected to arrive at the grand ceremony. Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had already arrived at Jodhpur. A video is surfacing on the social media where the trio Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen dancing to dhol beats. Several other photographs are doing the rounds on the social media.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya is getting married with Pooja Mishra and it is no less than a grand affair in Jodhpur. On December 28, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Jr NTR arrived in style now a video is doing the rounds on the social media where the trio can be seen matching their dance steps to the Dhoil beats. The videos are simply unmissable on the social media as it will make you dance as well.

Several celebrities like Rana Daggubatti, Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen are expected to attend the wedding. The mehndi and sangeet ceremony will take place on December 29, Sunday followed by a wedding. Pooja Mishra is a South Indian singer. The duo got engaged in November and they will get married on December 30.

As per reports, the guests will be served Rajasthani culture and hospitality. The wedding will be three-day festivities.

It’s wedding season in the tinsel town. Many other celebrities such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath have tied the knot recently. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas exchanged their wedding vows at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur in a private affair.

