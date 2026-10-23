Prabhas Returns As Bhairava In Kalki 2 Birthday Surprise, Makers Drop New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Prabhas has a special birthday surprise for fans, with the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiling a new behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming sequel on Friday, October 23. The video celebrates the actor as he returns as Bhairava in director Nag Ashwin’s next chapter of the sci-fi franchise. The makers also hailed him as “the superhero of Indian cinema” as the actor turned 47.

The birthday update offers fans a glimpse into the making of the much-awaited sequel, which is expected to continue the story left unresolved in the 2024 film. Prabhas’s return as Bhairava is among the key highlights of the next instalment, which will once again bring together futuristic world-building and elements inspired by Indian mythology.

To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ⚡ https://t.co/uE5GQAOr4c — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) October 23, 2026

What Does The Kalki 2 Birthday Video Show?

The video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s production and celebrates Prabhas’s return to the franchise. The makers’ birthday tribute comes as anticipation builds for the sequel, following the first film’s blend of dystopian science fiction, Indian mythology and large-scale action.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas played Bhairava, a bounty hunter navigating a futuristic world, whose story became connected to the larger mythological conflict. Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama, while Kamal Haasan appeared as Supreme Yaskin. The film ended with several major storylines unresolved, setting up the sequel.

What Do We Know About Kalki 2898 AD Part 2?

Directed by Nag Ashwin and backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is expected to continue the story of Bhairava and the other central characters. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are also set to return.

Nag Ashwin previously said that regular filming was expected to begin in October 2026, with the team aiming to wrap the shoot by mid-2027. However, the makers have not announced an official theatrical release date for the sequel.

The birthday video adds to the excitement around Prabhas’s upcoming projects, with fans awaiting further updates on the sequel and the next chapter of the Kalki universe.