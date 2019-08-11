Prabhas on Saaho: Bahubali actor speaks on his 2 years of investment for Saaho, he said he did not want to spend such a long time on Saaho after spending four years of his life for SS Rajamouli's Bahubali and Bahubali 2.

Prabhas on Saaho: In the trailer launch of Saaho, film actor Prabhas reveals that he did not want to spend such a long time of two years in Saaho, he added it is a big-budget film, biggest investment of producers and directors so he needs to support them. It has been 2 years since Prabhas slew silver screens. He has last seen in SS Rajamouli’s mega-hit and blockbuster Bahubali 2.

The actor also opens up about the efforts made by the director, he revealed that just for one scene in Abu Dhabi Chase, it took almost a year and the entire action sequel takes an investment of 90 crores. Prior to the shot actors needs to do a lot of practice and rehearsal. It is perfection and satisfaction as well.

The actor also speaks about his new project, the film will be directed by KK Radha Krishna. He said that he has started working on his new project and completed 20 days of shooting. Prabhas fans will be happy to hear that he is now expecting the release of 2 films a year.

Prabhas tells about the dubbing, this time audience will be happy to hear Prabhas in Hindi version of the film. Earlier, in Bahubali 2, his voice was dubbed by Sharad Kelkar. Prabhas is excited as well as nervous about the viewer’s response on his Hindi voice. He explained that he can write and read Hindi but speaking is a little difficult for him.

Saaho is going to hit the box-office on August 30, the film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Sujeeth directorial Saaho is a mega-budget film of 350 crores. Director roped Bahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

