Bollywood actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming action thriller Saaho has created a buzz among the fans. Saaho has teaser is being liked by the fans and has crossed the 25 million views mark on social media platforms in a couple of hours. The film will star Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas and is set to hit cinemas this Independence Day.

The teaser for upcoming multilingual action thriller Saaho has exceeded all expectations, with all-time digital views reaching a total of 25 million in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu. The Tamil star broke many international records with the release of his Baahubali duology and is now on the path to break many more records with this most recent action-packed adventure film Saaho set to hit cinemas this Independence Day on August 15.

The film has piqued the interest of millions who have eagerly waited for Prabhas to dawn his next role after a brief hiatus of a little over 2 years. The Tamil superstar has amassed a huge fan following over a small period of time setting a benchmark for other actors to follow. Saaho is reportedly being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film has director Sujeeth in the driver’s seat who made a name for himself after the release of this 2014 film Run Raja Run. The flick will also feature leading lady Shraddha Kapoor in her debut to the South film industry. The actress has already managed to rile fans up after the release of her poster, revealing a fierce and fiery look. Reports say that there is no shortage of action sequences for the female lead.

The film is being touted as the biggest action movie of the year and will feature other familiar faces like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and others. The film will be produced by UV Creations. The music score and soundtrack of the film will be composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Saaho is already set to be a box office phenomenon with the film already garnering millions of views across social media. This Independence Day is sure to be an action filled joyride with the film hitting theaters on August 15.

