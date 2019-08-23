Prabhas chose Bahubali over Saaho when he was asked that which of the films is more difficult for you than the actor replied of course Bahubali

Bahubali actor Prabhas is now going to hit the theaters from August 30, after the investment of 2 years on the film. His upcoming film Saho is already in highlights because of several factors. The film co-starring Shraddha Kapoor is a mega-budget film and an expensive thriller film. The actions performed in the film are mostly real, and stunts are done by Prabhas only.

The actor in an interview revealed about the more difficult film. He was asked that whether Saaho was difficult or Bahubali. The actor firmly replied of course Bahubai. He said that during Bahubali everything was so new for him, he learned a lot at the time of SS Rajmouli’s Bahubali. However, the scenes shown in the trailer of Saaho are also difficult and real, Saaho is a contemporary film but there no doubt that Bahubali was a new and big experience that I received.

The actor tells the difficulty he faced while he was working on the action scenes of Saaho. He talked about the action scene shown in the trailer, that seems daring in the film and interestingly it was all done by the actor himself. The actor was highly appreciated was his megahit film and one of the most commercially successful films of Indian cinema. Bahubali Bagged 1080 crores worldwide and has been awarded on multiple platforms.

The film is scheduled to slay the box-office on August 30, the Sujeeth directorial is going to rule the hearts worldwide as the film is multilingual and will be released worldwide. Prabhas starrer also featured Baghi actor Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Run Vijay, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and more.

