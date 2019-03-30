South actor Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned in prepping for his role for his much-awaited action-packed movie, Saaho. Apparently, the actor who gained 20 kgs for Baahubali has left everyone stunned with his sudden transformation. He has lost 7-8 kgs for his action-packed avatar in Saaho. His diet plan has been revealed in various reports. Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma in the lead roles.

Baahubali actor Prabhas has again hit the headlines and this time he has become the talk of the town for his sudden transformation. After wooing the audience with his humongous and bulky avatar in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has now shed his weight for Saaho.

The actor who gained 20 kgs for Baahubali, has worked hard to lose 7-8 kgs for his action-packed avatar in Saaho. Prabhas’ diet plan has been revealed after the sudden transformation. Prabhas was on a low carb diet, filled with proteins, blending it with a perfect dose of cardio. Following a strict routine, the Superstar has strived hard to attain the desired physique for his role.

Known for his dedication, Prabhas had solely spared five years of his career for the Baahubali franchise and has left no stone unturned to now slip into his dashing avatar for Saaho. Being an action fan, Prabhas enjoys doing his action-packed stunts. As Saaho is an action thriller, the actor is enjoying his training under Kenny Bates.

Prabhas. who wanted the action sequences to look authentic for Saaho has shot the ninety percent action sequences himself and specially roped in the Kenny Bates to add a realistic touch. A huge fan of Terminator and Judgement Day, Prabhas has worked relentlessly on the sets by training extensively to maintain a desired physique as the actor will be playing a very unique role.

Saaho is the much-anticipated movie of the year starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma are also in the movie. Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie is made on the budget of Rs 300 crores. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, V. Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Karan Johar.

Saaho has several action sequences, including a chase sequence in Dubai. The movie costs the makers, close to Rs 100 crore. The film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Prabhas began his movie career with Eeswar in 2002. In 2003, he bagged a lead role in Raghavendra. In 2004, he appeared in Varsham. He continued his career with Adavi Raamudu and Chakram.

Later, he also acted in Pournami, Yogi and Munna, an action-drama film which was released in 2007. After this, an action-comedy Bujjigadu in 2008 got released.

