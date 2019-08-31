Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho couldn't impress the audience. The frustration for the film can be seen on social media with funny memes. Check out here.

Recently released film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is being roasted on social media. Fans were expecting the film to be the biggest hit as like Bahubali but it has been called a great disappointment by critics and the fans aren’t very impressed either. Even the audience didn’t like the action of Prabhas and the film drowned.

Right after watching the film netizen started criticizing the film and loaded social media with memes. They even wrote how makers let the film budget Rs 350 crore to go waste, senseless screenplay, bad VFX and the shoddy story.

As always, memes are the best way for the audience to take out their frustration. One of the funny memes goes viral on social media in which the paragliding guy is being compared with the situation of theatres. People couldn’t stop themselves here, they even write the real reason why Katappa killed Baubali was to prevent him from doing Saaho.

Check out some memes doing rounds on Social media.

The real reason Katappa killed Bahubali was to prevent him from doing #Saaho pic.twitter.com/bL6Ol3r6tF — V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) August 30, 2019

#SaahoReview

Audience in theater after watching 15 min of Saaho pic.twitter.com/Dxcz4zP9bv — PRINCE SINGH (@theprincesingh0) August 30, 2019

Audiences were so excited about the film and they even stand in line to buy the tickets. But the movie put them speechless and their reaction shows how they feel after watching the movie.

Yeah, the movie was not worth watching but even though it has grossed Rs 104.8 crore. Prabhas’s last movie Bahubali was the biggest blockbuster and audience were so impressed by his performance, that’s only the reason that his film Saaho earn this much in a day.

Saaho’s film took two years to complete and was expected the biggest hit. Film first day income is outstanding but audiences are not impressed with the film. Taran Adarsh who is the most popular film critic and editor. Check out what is said about the film.

#OneWordReview…#Saaho: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️½

A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity… Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎#SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/Ogx1jkVuoE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

