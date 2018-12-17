In the year 2019, it will be a stiff competition for Akshay Kumar and John Abraham at the Box office as South actor Prabhas' movie has joined them for August 15 release date. Apart from these, Cheat India, Super 30 and Manikarnika are also releasing on the same date.

The much-awaited movie of south actor Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019. But looks like this movie will face a stiff competition with Bollywood superstars- Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House are also slated to release on the same date. However, this is not the only film which is on the drill of clash, in the coming year, there will be a historic clash of Cheat India, Super 30 and Manikarnika. All we can say is the year 2019 is expected to be filled with all more excitement and entertainment for all the movie goers.

Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Throughout the year 2018, the makers raised a lot of expectations after sharing a poster. Like Baahubali, Prabhas’ performance in Saaho has also been anticipated as a stellar one.

Saaho shooting began in September 2018. Presently, the film is in the post-production stage. Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie has a budget of Rs 300 crores. This movie has a higher budget than global hit Baahubali2. Sujeeth has earlier made Run Raja Run (2014) for UV Creations, which is also owned by Prabhas’ brother and friends.

There is one more interesting fact about the movie, major action portions for Saaho were shot in Abu Dhabi. After Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, it has become only the second longest Indian movie to be shot in Abu Dhabi

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, it has an ensemble of star cast such as Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham starrer Batla House has Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. John Abraham will be essaying the role ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

In the end, we can say it’s good news for all the movie buffs who were keenly waiting for superstars’ movies.

