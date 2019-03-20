South actor Prabhas who is gearing up for an action-packed film Saaho is aspiring to meet the audience expectations with his forthcoming film Saaho. In several glimpses, the actor can be seen essaying a robust and suave character, the makers of the much-anticipated film is treated with two chapters of Shades of Saaho. This has further added interest to the audience.

Baahubali actor Prabhas has raised the bar of expectations for the audience after giving a stellar performance in Baahubali. The Superstar who is gearing up for an action-packed film Saaho is striving to live upto the expectations. Giving glimpses of the robust and suave character from Saaho, the makers of the much-anticipated is treated with two chapters of Shades of Saaho, adding to the interest of the audience. Recently, the first promo released on the social media where his entry and his one-word dialogue ‘Boom’ is winning the hearts of the audience across quarters. Also, it has generated an immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller.

At the time of announcement itself, the fans couldn’t contain their excitement and left them intrigued about his next project. The actor had already dedicated five years for the franchise and is making everyone curious about their next project.

Ever since Baahubali released, Prabhas became a household name owing to his impeccable acting skills and solid screen presence. In order to deliver his best, Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. The humble and dedicated actor has, time and again, given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.

Prabhas, who played the role in S. S. Rajamouli’s epic film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film till date. Later, Prabhas repeated his role in its sequel in 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It became the first Indian film ever to gross over ₹1,000 crore (US$155 million), in all the languages within ten days. It also became the second highest-grossing Indian film to date. Prabhas is the first south Indian actor to get his own wax statue in Madame Tussaud’s wax museum.

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, Saaho’s first look poster was released in 2017. A second teaser was released in 2018. It is the third most expensive Indian films made to date. Prabhas began his career with Eeswar in 2002. In 2003, he played the lead role in Raghavendra. In the next year, he appeared in Varsham. He continued his career with Adavi Raamudu and Chakram.

