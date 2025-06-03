Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
  Prabhas' The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor's Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor’s untitled action film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj are both set for a December 5 worldwide release.

Prabhas, Tripti and Shahid


Two very different films are scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, offering audiences a variety of choices at the box office. On one side is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi. On the other is an untitled action thriller from filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

Director Maruthi recently shared the official poster of The Raja Saab on X (formerly Twitter), giving a first look at the film which was facing a lot of delays due to pending post-production work. According to his post, the teaser is expected to be released on June 16. The film seems to take a fun approach to the horror-comedy genre, something relatively new for Prabhas, who is more commonly seen in action-packed roles.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film adds a more serious and gritty tone to the release calendar. This marks his fourth project with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

While not much is known about the storyline yet, the film also features Triptii Dimri, who has been gaining attention for her recent performances.

Interestingly, Triptii will be seen sharing screen space with both Shahid Kapoor and Prabhas, The Raja Saab arrives shortly before the release of Spirit, Prabhas’ next big film with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

With two films catering to different tastes—comedy and horror on one hand, and action and drama on the other, December 5 is shaping up to be a good weekend for movie lovers. Whether audiences lean toward Prabhas’ quirky entertainer or Bhardwaj’s intense storytelling, both films are likely to find their own space.

