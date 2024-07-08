Prabhas to Lock Horns With South Korean Star Ma Dong-seok in ‘Spirit’: Reports

Prabhas will soon be seen in ‘Spirit’, directed by maverick filmmaker Sandeep Vanga. The film has created a great deal of buzz in the industry as it features ‘Darling’ in the role of a sincere cop. According to reports, the makers plan to cast a South Korean star as the villain opposite Prabhas in the biggie.

Ma Dong-seok To Star Alongside Prabhas In ‘Spirit’?

‘Spirit’, which marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Sandeep Vanga, is touted to be a game-changer for the two. Now, it seems makers have come up with a master plan that may make the film even bigger, According to reports, South Korean star Ma Dong-seok is likely to play the antagonist in the flick.

The seasoned performer is best known for his work on the gangster drama ‘The Outlaws’, which was remade in Hindi as ‘Radhe’. He also impressed fans with his work in films such as ‘Train to Busan’, ‘The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil’, and ‘The Roundup’.

It is also being said that the team plans to release ‘Spirit’ in Korean and Chinese. Ma Dong-seok’s popularity is likely to help these versions get wide patronage.

Busy Time For Prabhas

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He received critical acclaim for his work in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin, best known for ‘Mahanati’.

The ‘Rebel Star’ will next be seen in ‘The Raja Saab’, which is being directed by Maruthi. Prabhas also has ‘Salaar 2’ and ‘Kalki 2’ in his kitty. Additionally, he has a special appearance in ‘Kannappa’. The film features Vishnu Manchu in the lead and is the biggest release of his career. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it will be released in multiple languages.