The south actor Prabhas who is presently shooting an untitled film in Italy and Saaho will shake a leg with American pop singer Beyonce. As per sources, the song will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song will be shot in a carnival theme with Brazillian dancers.

The South actor Prabhas’ latest movie Saaho is making the headlines for various reasons. From the stellar star cast to the pictures from the shooting set, every single detail is grabbing the attention. Now, the latest buzz around the movie is that probably the actor will shake a leg with American pop singer Beyonce in a song sequence of Saaho. As per sources, the audience will enjoy a grand musical number choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. It’s a special song for the Saaho’s team. The song will be shot with hugely mounted sets and large-scale installations set in a carnival theme with Brazilian dancers in hundreds and the works.

Also revealed that Les Twins, who have been a part of tracks such as Blow and Jealous from Beyoncé’s self-titled fifth studio album will also star in the song. Sujeeth directorial release in trilingual in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It is made on the budget of Rs 300 crore. Prabhas is presently shooting for an untitled movie in Italy along with Saaho.

It also marks the South debut of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is starred by Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand and Mandira Beedi in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on Independence, August 15. the movie will also clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

Prabhas was shot to fame from SS Rajamouli directorial movie Baahubali: The Beginning. Written by Vijayendra Prasad and storyline by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie was made on the budget of Rs 180 crores.

