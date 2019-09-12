Prabhas upcoming movie: As Prabhas's Saaho continues its successful run at the cinema screens, latest reports suggest that his next film is a romantic drama opposite Pooja Hegde. Helmed by director Radha Krishna, the first schedule of the film has been shot in Europe.

The tables have been turned for Telugu superstar Prabhas after the success of Baahubali series and Saaho. While Baahubali created history by shattering several records at the box office, Saaho has garnered Prabhas a pan-India appeal. Released late last month at the cinema screens, Saaho managed to sustain and run successfully at the box office worldwide despite negative critical acclaim solely on the star power of Prabhas.

As fans continue to throng the theatres to watch their darling Prabhas on the big screens, he has started prep for his next film. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is set against the backdrop of 1970s Europe and directed by Radha Krishna. Unlike Saaho, which was an out and out action flick, Prabhas’s untitled next is a romantic drama and the first schedule has been already been shot in Europe.

Going by the latest buzz around the film, Prabhas will be undergoing a weight loss transformation for his next. His next requires him to get a lean body. To fit into the role to the T, Prabhas has started following a strict diet plan and is rigorously working out day and night.

Earlier, the superstar’s trainer Laxman Reddy had given an insight into Prabhas’s workout routine ahead of Saaho release. He told a news portal that Prabhas used to do hour-long cardio that included swimming, cycling and playing volleyball. Even on days when the shooting of Saaho went on late at night, Prabhas wouldn’t miss his training and exercise later in the day.

Made on an extensive budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office in less than 15 days. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma among many others, Saaho released on August 30 in multiple languages. It was critiqued by the film critics on the grounds on unrealistic action sequences, poor VFX, confusing screenplay and a misogynist narrative.

