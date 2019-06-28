Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their upcoming film Saaho and are leaving no stone unturned while shooting for the last schedule of the film in Europe. Recently, the reports revealed that in order to make the film bigger, the makers have collaborated with YRF.

Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing for their upcoming film Saaho, which has created a hype much before the release of the film. Currently, the entire team of Saaho is shooting for the last schedule of the film in Europe and it seems that the stars are much excited for the film as Saaho is the first collaboration of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

The film is directed and written by Sujeeth and is produced by UV Creations. After considering the buzz around the film, it is expected that Saaho will create new records at the box office as it is among the highly anticipated films of the year. In fact, after Baahubali, the fans are eagerly waiting for Prabhas’s next which has been choreographed by Kenny Bates.

Recently, the reports revealed that in order to make the film big, Yash Raj Films has bought the overseas rights for the film. Reportedly, Phar, a Dubai based company has bought the overseas rights for the film in Dubai and YRF will release the film in the USA and other overseas territories.

Saaho is among the high-budgeted films and in order to make it more bigger, the makers have collaborated with YRF. Apart from Shradhha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay in supporting roles. Talking about the teaser, it has broken all the records on YouTube and also garnered positive responses from all corners.

