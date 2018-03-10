Filmmaker Prabhu Deva has confirmed that he will be directing the third sequel of the Dabangg franchise starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Confirming the news, Prabhu Deva said that he shares a warm friendship with Salman and his brothers and who says no to them. Further revealing about Dabangg 3, the director added that everything in the film including the cast will remain the same.

Talking about the film, Prabhu Deva said, “Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me: the director.” While admitting that he has not seen the previous franchises of the film, Prabhu added, “I’d like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman’s Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop’s role.” When the ace director was complimented for bringing back the box-office spark for Salman with his directorial Wanted after a series of failures, he said, “It’s not like that. The biggest of superstars go through ups and downs in their career. Salman is Salman — flops or hits don’t matter to his career.”

Giving an insight into the film, Salman had excitedly revealed last year, “The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.” Dabangg 3 producer Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that the film will go on floors mid this year. We definitely cannot hold back our excitement, Can you?

