Ace director Prabhudeva will be directing the Dabangg 3. Earlier Bollywood’s ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan had made it clear that brother Arbaaz Khan will not be directing the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. “I was in Mumbai last week to finalise all the details. Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Who says no to them? We have been associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3, there was no question for me to say no,” said Prabhudeva confirming the news to Bollywood Hungama.

Revealing more details about the film, the filmmaker who would like to give his own touch, Prabhudeva said, “Everything including the cast remains the same, the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me.” Salman and Prabhudeva will be collaborating for the second time. In 2017, Salman Khan had revealed the plot of Dabangg 3, as he said, “The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey.”

The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.” The first instalment of the movie was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions. Arbaaz’s elder brother Salman Khan stars in the lead role, with Sonakshi Sinha (in her acting debut), Arbaaz Khan, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahie Gill featuring in supporting roles, while Sonu Sood plays the main antagonist. The film marks the debut of Arbaaz as a producer and Kashyap as a director. Malaika Arora appears in the item number “Munni Badnaam Hui”.

Dabangg was released during Eid on 10 September 2010 in nearly 2100 cinemas worldwide. It opened to generally positive reviews and went on to gross ₹2.15 billion worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2010 and one among the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time.

