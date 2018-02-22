Hot and beautiful Prachi Desai is an Indian Bollywood and Television actress who became a famous face in India after acting as the main lead, in the daily soap "Kasamh Se" on Zee Tv. After her huge success in the daily soap, she took the decision to enter the Bollywood. She acted in many Bollywood movies including Rock On, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan and many more. The beautiful and sexy actress Prachi Desai is also the brand ambassador of the Goa Tourism and many more. Check out some most beautiful, hot and sexy photos of Prachi Desai.

The versatile actress Prachi Desai is a very popular face in the Indian movie Industry and Daily Soaps. She is a Gujarati. She completed her education in Gujrat and then shifted in Pune. Prachi has got a captivating beauty for which she was casted by Ekta Kapoor for the serial “Kasamh Se” where she was playing the lead role in opposite to Ram Kapoor. This serial was her first debut in her acting career. After being so much popular she got chance to participate in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja” where she was announced as the winner. After her multiple success, she was called out for a movie. The sexy Parachi Desai left the daily soap and headed towards the Big screen of Bollywood.She debuted her first film in opposite to Farhan Akhtar in the movie” Rock On”. After the success of her first movie, she was offered with many other roles.

Prachi Desai was then seen playing a bold kissing role with Imran Hashmi in her next movie “Once Upon A Time in Mumbai”. She was seen in many movies as doing main roles or even cameo roles. Her latest movie was based on the biography of the famous cricketer ‘Ázhar’.Prachi Desai has also got the popularity beyond her acting skills.She is the brand ambassador of the Goa Tourism and other products like ‘Neutrogena’and ‘Lux Lyra’.

Check out some most beautiful, hot and sexy photos of Prachi Desai:

Sexy Prachi Desai Alluring beauty that you can’t resist looking at

Prachi Desai sizzling hot in black slinky dress

Bold Prachi Desai experimenting with the floral theme

Prachi Desai captivating beauty in the Indian Outfit

Enchanting Prachi Desai Desai cuteness overloaded

Prachi Desai Jaw Dropping look in her elegant maroon gown

Prachi Desai seductive avatar in blue cold shoulder

Prachi Desai nailing the stripped pants trend

Prachi Desai mind blowing expressions

Prachi Desai teasing with her long sexy legs in floral heels

Prachi Desai flirtatious in transparent floral blue gown

Prachi Desai looks appealing in her sexy curly hair

Prachi Desai giving naughty expressions

Prachi Desai divine beauty in stylish black lehenga

Prachi Desai in looks cool and sexy in her rough distressed top

📸 A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:04pm PDT

#Azhar #promotions A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on May 3, 2016 at 12:07am PDT

A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on Dec 19, 2015 at 8:20am PST

Hellooooo Pune !!!!! A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on Dec 2, 2015 at 6:47am PST

#airportlife #airportfashion A post shared by Prachi Desai 🦄👩🏻‍🎤 (@prachidesai) on Dec 9, 2015 at 10:36pm PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App