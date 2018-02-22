The versatile actress Prachi Desai is a very popular face in the Indian movie Industry and Daily Soaps. She is a Gujarati. She completed her education in Gujrat and then shifted in Pune. Prachi has got a captivating beauty for which she was casted by Ekta Kapoor for the serial “Kasamh Se” where she was playing the lead role in opposite to Ram Kapoor. This serial was her first debut in her acting career. After being so much popular she got chance to participate in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja” where she was announced as the winner. After her multiple success, she was called out for a movie. The sexy Parachi Desai left the daily soap and headed towards the Big screen of Bollywood.She debuted her first film in opposite to Farhan Akhtar in the movie” Rock On”. After the success of her first movie, she was offered with many other roles.
Prachi Desai was then seen playing a bold kissing role with Imran Hashmi in her next movie “Once Upon A Time in Mumbai”. She was seen in many movies as doing main roles or even cameo roles. Her latest movie was based on the biography of the famous cricketer ‘Ázhar’.Prachi Desai has also got the popularity beyond her acting skills.She is the brand ambassador of the Goa Tourism and other products like ‘Neutrogena’and ‘Lux Lyra’.
Check out some most beautiful, hot and sexy photos of Prachi Desai:
Sexy Prachi Desai Alluring beauty that you can’t resist looking at
Prachi Desai sizzling hot in black slinky dress
Bold Prachi Desai experimenting with the floral theme
Prachi Desai captivating beauty in the Indian Outfit
Enchanting Prachi Desai Desai cuteness overloaded
Prachi Desai Jaw Dropping look in her elegant maroon gown
Prachi Desai seductive avatar in blue cold shoulder
Prachi Desai nailing the stripped pants trend
Prachi Desai mind blowing expressions
Prachi Desai teasing with her long sexy legs in floral heels
Prachi Desai flirtatious in transparent floral blue gown
Prachi Desai looks appealing in her sexy curly hair
Prachi Desai giving naughty expressions
Prachi Desai divine beauty in stylish black lehenga
Prachi Desai in looks cool and sexy in her rough distressed top
For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App