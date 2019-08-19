Prada song: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is slaying the Internet with her dance moves on The Doorbeen's song Prada. The actor flaunted her moves on Prada at the sets of Dance India Dance.

After the humongous success of Lamberghini, The Doorbeen are winning hearts with their latest track Prada featuring Alia Bhatt. With catchy lyrics, upbeat music and Alia Bhatt’s glamorous performance, Prada is making its way on the top of music charts. Be it Punjabi music lovers or Bollywood celebrities, everyone is in awe of the song. Apart from Alia Bhatt, one celebrity who could have pulled off the peppy number with her dance moves and charm is Kareena Kapoor. After all, who can forget Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Recently, the singer duo made an appearance on the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance to promote Prada. Listening to the upbeat track, the judges could not resist hitting the dance floor. In a video surfacing on social media, Kareena can be seen stealing the thunder from the other two judges, i.e Badshah and Bosco Martis as she flaunts her moves. The Doorbeen have also shared the video on their Instagram account.

Dressed in a one-shoulder orange dress with a cut out around the waist, Kareena looks like ultimate fashionista proving that less is more. She has completed her look with complimenting heels, twisted hairdo and nude makeup. Released about a week ago on YouTube, Prada has crossed 15 million views on YouTube.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Interestingly, Takht will mark Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s second collaboration after Udta Punjab.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App