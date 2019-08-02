Prada song: After launching her own YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt is all set to appear in a song titled Prada. Recently, some visuals of Alia Bhatt from the sets of the song have gone viral. Take a look at the pictures–

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the most hardworking actors who has proved herself in just 7 years by appearing in hit films like Student of the Year, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi and Raazi. Not only in films, but the actor also loves to step out of his comfort zone and recently started her own YouTube channel. Moreover, now the actor is all set to appear in a music video titled Prada.

Recently, the actor was spotted having fun on the sets while shooting for the song. In the viral pictures, Alia Bhatt is looking like a pop star, dressed in a silver short dress and red boots.

As per reports, Prada song will also feature in Lamberghini makers The Doorbeen. Apart from dancing, Alia Bhatt will also lend her voice for the song. Here are some latest photos pf Alia Bhatt from the sets of the song with choreographer Martis Bosco, who has in all worked in 200 songs and 75 films.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will share the screens for the first time with beau Ranbir Kapoor in the superhero film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a planned trilogy which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Currently, the actor is shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 which is a remake of 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Bollywood star Salman Khan. It is a love story which will hit the silver screen on Eid 2020. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in SS Rahamouli’s film RRR with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. RRR is a fictional story that narrates the story of India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Moreover, the actor will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App