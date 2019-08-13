Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt's new music video titled Prada by The Doorbeens has been released and here is the reaction of Bollywood town celebs on her amazing music video!

Lamborghini fame The Doorbeen has launched its new song titled Prada featuring Alia Bhatt in a sexy and glamorous avatar and the song has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The song, which has been released today, has already gone viral on social media and everyone is talking about it! The new music video of Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt is all about classy, sassy and glamorous.

In the video, we see Alia Bhatt as a spoilt brat who has been spoiled a lot by her boyfriend with expensive and branded gifts. Just like always, Alia Bhatt is looking sexy, stunning, stylish, classy and magical in the music video which has been breaking the Internet.

In the video, we also see The Doorbeen boys Gautam Sharma and Onkar Singh dancing along with Alia Bhatt. The song has been crooned by The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma ad the lyrics of the song as well as the music composition has also been done by The Doorbeen.

The music video has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. Fans took to social media and said that the song and the tune remind them of Koi Sehri Babu. Also, Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their views on the song.

Aankhiya soni teri… 🎶

Wondering what song this is? Guess no more!@Jjust_Music is ready to deliver what you all have been waiting for!!

Our first single #ThePradaSong with #thedoorbeen, starring @aliaa08 releases tomorrow!!

Are we excited or what!? 😍 pic.twitter.com/IPeBJx5lAB — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 12, 2019

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture titled Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and will also have Mouni Roy playing a key role in the movie.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in critically acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Inshallah which is slated to release on Eid 2020. Alia Bhatt was also seen in a special song titled Hook Up in SOTY 2.

