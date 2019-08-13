Prada song launch: Alia Bhatt debut music video Prada song is out now! After making her singing debut with Samjhaawan, Alia Bhatt has now made her music video debut with musical duo The Doorbeen, famous for hit Punjabi song Lamborghini.

Prada song launch: From the groovy beats to the foot-tapping music to ever stunning Alia Bhatt music video debut, the song is a hit chartbuster! Crooned by Lamborghini fame The Doorbeen, the song is a must-watch. To make the announcement of the song releasing today, Alia Bhatt has been teasing her fans with posters and teasers and now about a few minutes back the wait is finally over as the foot-tapping item song is out!

Crooned by the musical duo The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma, lyrics and the music has been composed by The Doorbeen, and the dance has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. Uploaded a few minutes back on Youtube, the song has already crossed thousands of views and the hashtag Prada song has already started trending on twitter.

It is a great year for the actress and guess she has planned to do all new things this year from starting her own Youtube channel to signing a film with her dad for the first time for Sadak 2 to now making her music video debut, Alia Bhatt has made sure to grab headlines from time to time.

Check out the groovy chartbuster song of the year here:

Previously Alia Bhatt has managed to melt hearts with her melodious voice in Ikk Kudi in 2016 with her film Udta Punjab and Sooha Saha from 2014 film Highway. As she keeps adding feathers to her hat, Alia Bhatt now has made her music debut with Prada song. The actress is an internet sensation with more than 33 million followers on Instagram and loves to interact with her fams. That’s the reason she started her own channel.

Check out some of the posters and teaser from, the song Prada here:

