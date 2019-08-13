Prada Song: Finally, the much-awaited song titled Prada featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has released and is creating a buzz on the Internet. Here are some looks of Alia Bhatt from the song–

Prada Song: After impressing the fans with versatile roles in her various films, Alia Bhatt is all set to step out of her comfort zone and has recently featured in her first music video song titled–Prada Song. After teasing the fans with the first glimpse and the teasers, finally, the song is out which has created a buzz on social media. The song is composed by The Doorbeen who is much excited for their first track with Alia Bhatt.

The song initially starts with Alia Bhatt expressions where her eyes can be seen doing talking. Further with foot-tapping beats and desi moves, Alia Bhatt is looking breathtaking. Further, the composer’s duo–Gautam Sharma and Onkar Singh set up the mood with their crazy music. Talking about the diva’s look, starting from dazzling well in a superstar’s avatar to sizzling the screens with her colourful attires, Alia Bhatt is killing in the song.

By featuring in the song, Alia Bhatt has again proved that she is among the allrounders who leaves no chance of proving herself on-screens. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2.

Watch the video here–

Here are some looks of Alia Bhatt from the song

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. Further, Alia Bhatt will feature with Bollywood action king Ajay Devgn in Rajamouli’s film RRR.

