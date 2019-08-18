Prada song: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has revealed beau Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Prada song. The Prada song, sung by The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma, has crossed 14 million views on YouTube.

Prada song: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is flying high with successes in her professional and personal front. As she bags one of the most ambitious projects in the industry, her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is no new news. Recently, the actor featured in a music video titled Prada with Lamberghini fame The Doorbeen and it has already made its way on the top of the charts.

From The Doorbeen’s vocals, Alia Bhatt’s dance moves to the quirky lyrics, the song is a winner. When Alia was recently asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to Prada in a promotional interview with a news portal, she said he loved the performance. Ranbir also has a good ear for music. He said that Prada would be a big hit.

She further revealed that Karan Johar and Badshah have also praised Prada. While Karan also said that it will be a big hit, Badshah expressed his excitement when Alia told him that she has shot a song with The Doorbeen. When she played the song for him, he was very supportive and said that it is a really very nice song.

Launched on August 13, 2019, the song has already garnered 14 million views on YouTube. Along with the Doorbeen, Shreya Sharma has also given her vocals in Prada. On the film front, Alia Bhatt will soon start shooting for Inshallah alongside Salman Khan. Along with Inshallah, she will also be seen in upcoming films like Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

