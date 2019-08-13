Prada song social media reaction: Lamberghini fame The Doorbeen have released their much-anticipated track Prada starring Alia Bhatt. High on swag quotient and glamour, Prada is garnering praises on social media.

After making the country groove on Lamberghini, The Doorbeen are back with the much-awaited song Prada featuring none other than Bollywood ‘s sweetheart Alia Bhatt. Sung by The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma, the song is a fun, peppy and glamorous track that is sure to make its way to your playlist. It Be it Doorbeen’s voice or Alia Bhatt’s amped up swag quotient and dance moves, Prada is sure to make its way on top of trending charts.

As much as we are loving the song, fans are equally enthralled by Prada. Sharing her looks from the song, social media users are calling it a fiery song. One of the social media users has also called it the best song of the year while another has said that Alia is a slayer on the dance floor. Amid all the appreciation, users also feel that the song has also uncanny similarities to the song Shehri Babu.

Speaking about their experience of working with Alia Bhatt, The Doorbeen recently told a news portal that they could not believe that Alia Bhatt will make an appearance in the song. She made everyone feel comfortable by cracking jokes and chatting with the entire team. They never felt any pressure in making the song after the success of Lamberghini.

Post the Kalank debacle, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt, Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn, Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as well as Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

