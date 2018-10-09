Bhojpuri megastar Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu's much-anticipated Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media much before its release. Not only the trailer but the songs of the film have also become big chartbusters and now the makers of Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of the film which has gone viral on the Internet.

Bhojpuri megastar Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu’s much-anticipated Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media much before its release. Not only the trailer but the songs of the film have also become big chartbusters and now the makers of Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of the film which has gone viral on the Internet. The film, which is slated to hit the big screen on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja will also mark the debut of Surbhi Shukla in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 also stars Shubhi Sharma, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Priyanka Pandit, Shakeela Majeed and Aditya Ozha in key roles. The much-awaited film will also feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev in a prominent role.

Produced, written and directed by Rajkumar R. Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 is the sequel to 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu is one of the biggest and the most bankable Bhojpuri actors. The trailer of the film has taken over the Internet and fans cannot wait for the film to hit the silver screen on Durga Puja.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More