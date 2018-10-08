Bhojpuri power star Pradeep Pandey, who is best known as Chintu, will soon be seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 which is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year. The makers of Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 on Monday released the new song from the film titled Jab Se Phera Mein Tohara.

Bhojpuri power star Pradeep Pandey, who is best known as Chintu, will soon be seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 which is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year. The makers of Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 on Monday released the new song from the film titled Jab Se Phera Mein Tohara. The song has already garnered 89,000 views on video-sharing app YouTube and is being loved by the audience. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 will mark the debut of Surbhi Shukla in the Bhojpuri film industry.

The previous two songs of the film have emerged as big hits and now the latest song titled Jab Se Phera Mein Tohara has received a tremendous response from the audience. Crooned by Pawan Pardesi & Pushplata, Jab Se Phera Mein Tohara’s music and lyrics have been given by Rajkumar R Pandey.

Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 also stars Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Shubhi Sharma, and Rahul Dev in prominent roles. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year and will mark the big debut of Surbhi Shukla in the Bhojpuri film industry.

