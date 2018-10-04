The makers of Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 have released the new song titled Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi and the song has gone viral on the Internet and social media in just a few hours. Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi which is filmed on Bhojpuri power star Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu and debutant Surbhi Shukla has already garnered more than 2 million views on video-sharing app YouTube.

The film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this

May it by Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu’s phenomenal and stylish dance moves or debutant Surbhi Shukla’s sexy latka-jhatkas, the song is being loved by fans! Crooned by Pawan Pardesi & Indu Sonali, Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi has been composed by Rajkumar R. Pandey and the lyrics have also been given by Rajkumar R. Pandey only.

The film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se is one of the most anticipated films of this year and will also feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev in a key role. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se also stars Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Gargi Pandit and Shubhi Sharma in key roles.

