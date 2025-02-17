Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon releases in theatres on Feb 21. Streaming on Netflix soon, with reports hinting at a March 21 OTT premiere.

Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, Dragon, which is slated for a grand theatrical release on February 21. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule, the film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that promises an engaging storyline. Fans eagerly await its arrival in cinemas following the release of its highly anticipated trailer on February 10.

OTT Premiere on Netflix After Theatrical Run

Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for Dragon. While the official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that it may follow the usual one-month theatrical window, making it available for streaming from March 21. The film will be accessible on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The streaming giant had earlier shared the official poster of Dragon, writing, “When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! Dragon, coming to Netflix after its theatrical release!” This announcement has further fueled excitement among fans eagerly waiting for its digital debut.

Star-Studded Cast & Engaging Storyline

Co-written by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon features an ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. The film blends comedy and drama, making it one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year.

As the release date draws closer, Dragon is expected to make a significant impact at the box office before its digital premiere. Stay tuned for further updates on its OTT release!

