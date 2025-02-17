Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon releases in theatres on Feb 21. Streaming on Netflix soon, with reports hinting at a March 21 OTT premiere.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!


Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, Dragon, which is slated for a grand theatrical release on February 21. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule, the film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that promises an engaging storyline. Fans eagerly await its arrival in cinemas following the release of its highly anticipated trailer on February 10.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

OTT Premiere on Netflix After Theatrical Run

Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for Dragon. While the official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that it may follow the usual one-month theatrical window, making it available for streaming from March 21. The film will be accessible on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The streaming giant had earlier shared the official poster of Dragon, writing, “When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! Dragon, coming to Netflix after its theatrical release!” This announcement has further fueled excitement among fans eagerly waiting for its digital debut.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Star-Studded Cast & Engaging Storyline

Co-written by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon features an ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. The film blends comedy and drama, making it one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year.

As the release date draws closer, Dragon is expected to make a significant impact at the box office before its digital premiere. Stay tuned for further updates on its OTT release!

ALSO READ: Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media

Filed under

Dragon movie release date Dragon Netflix release Dragon OTT release Pradeep Ranganathan Dragon

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh...

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Centre Of Imposing Hindi Through NEP

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Centre Of Imposing Hindi Through NEP

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox