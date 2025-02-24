Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon Secures OTT Deal With This Platform! When And Where To Watch?

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon dominates the box office with ₹16.75 crore in two days! Tamil audience flocks to theatres, while its Telugu version sees slower growth.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-awaited film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, is off to a roaring start at the box office, with both audiences and critics showering it with praise. Released on February 21, the film has maintained strong momentum, adding to Ranganathan’s string of box office successes.

The actor-director’s previous film, Love Today, was a massive hit, crossing the ₹100 crore mark globally. Following its theatrical success, the film found a second life on Netflix, where it garnered huge viewership. Riding on that momentum, Dragon has already locked in its OTT release on Netflix after a four-week theatrical window, as confirmed by AGS Productions.

Box Office Success and Audience Response

The romantic comedy opened with ₹6 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk, and witnessed a significant boost on its second day, earning ₹10.25 crore. Within just two days, Dragon has amassed ₹16.75 crore, reinforcing its status as a commercial success.

The film is enjoying an impressive turnout in Tamil Nadu, where it recorded an overall occupancy rate of 64.78% on February 22. Audience participation saw a steady rise throughout the day—morning shows had 44.24% occupancy, which jumped to 68.19% in the afternoon. Evening screenings maintained strong interest at 63.55%, while night shows peaked at 83.12%, indicating high audience enthusiasm.

However, the Telugu-dubbed version, Return of Dragon, has seen a more moderate response, with an overall occupancy of 38.64% on the same day. Morning screenings had a turnout of 21.49%, which climbed to 39.25% by afternoon. Evening shows settled at 37.74%, while night screenings saw an improvement at 56.07%.

Despite the slightly slower reception in the Telugu market, Dragon continues to make waves in the industry, with a strong trajectory that suggests a lasting box office impact.

